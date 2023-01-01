Pevensey Castle

The ruins of William the Conqueror’s first stronghold sit 5 miles east of Eastbourne, just off the A259. Regular train services between London Victoria and Hastings via Eastbourne stop at Westham, half a mile from Pevensey. Picturesquely dissolving into its own moat, the castle marks the point where William the Conqueror landed in 1066, just two weeks before the Battle of Hastings.

He wasted no time after his landing by building upon sturdy Roman walls to create this castle, which was used time and again through the centuries, right up to WWII.