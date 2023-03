Mercifully saved by some clever firefighting when a huge blaze broke out in the amusement arcade on 30 July 2014, it took just over a year for this ramshackle piece of rusty Victoriana jutting into the Channel to come back from the dead. The amusement arcade wasn’t rebuilt, a pleasant open decking space replacing the slot machines. There are attractions galore along the pier but the main draw is admiring the sweeping view of Eastbourne.