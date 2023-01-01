Hastings Pier

Hastings last hit the national news in 2010 when its Victorian pier burnt down. The ballroom at the end, where the likes of The Clash, Sex Pistols, Rolling Stones, The Who, Jimi Hendrix and Pink Floyd once performed, was completely destroyed. Partially funded by the people of Hastings, the pier reopened in 2016 as a multipurpose entertainment space with a fish-and-chip shop, shops and vintage funfair rides. See the website for events such as open-air film screenings and concerts.