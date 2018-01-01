Welcome to Birmingham
Alongside Birmingham's picturesque canals, waterside attractions, outstanding museums and galleries is an explosion of gastronomic restaurants, cool and/or secret cocktail bars and craft breweries. Thriving legacies of the city's industrial heritage include its Jewellery Quarter, Cadbury manufacturing plant and former custard factory turned cutting-edge creative hub. 'Brum', as it's dubbed by locals, is buzzing.
Top experiences in Birmingham
Amazing hotels and hostels
We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.
Birmingham activities
National Motorcycle Museum Admission
The National Motorcycle Museum is ideally situated in the once renowned workshop capital of the world, centrally based in the UK, with ideal network links through all major routes, i.e. M42, Birmingham International Railway Station and Birmingham International Airport, all on our doorstep. The Museum has ample free parking with wheelchair accessibility.Set over five halls this tour will take you back in history, from Veteran and Pioneer motorcyclist to Riders of the Modern Superbike era.The gift shop offers an extensive range of motorcycle related books, souvenirs & memorabilia to motorbike apparel catering for all the family.The Museum’s Archive stocks an ever changing inventory of original motorcycle books, technical literature & sales publications (Bruce Main Smith). Available to purchase in shop and online you will find an alphabetical listing of an extensive archive of over 4000 photocopy sets, including motorcycle Workshop Manuals, Illustrated Parts books, Annual Sales Catalogues and Instruction books.
Harry Potter Tour at Warner Bros. Studio from Birmingham
Your full-day tour starts with a morning pickup from central Birmingham to take you to Leavesden for a 12:30 noon start of your Warner Bros Studio Tour London. Begin where Harry started, at the Cupboard Under the Stairs, before watching an enchanting welcome video and heading into The Great Hall – one of the biggest sets at the studios. As you travel through, see an unbelievable selection of actual costumes, props and special effects pieces, all kept in pristine condition.As you explore the studios, see The Burrow, Hagrid’s Hut, the Gryffindor Common Room, Dumbledore’s office and much more. From small details like Dumbledore’s Pensieve to the larger pieces like the fantastic animatronic door to the Chamber of Secrets. Have fun riding a broom through London at the Green Screen exhibit and board the Hogwarts Express on Platform 9¾. See Privet Drive, the Knight Bus, buy a Butterbeer™ on the backlot and get up close to the prosthetics and animatronics in the special effects department – there is so much to see!For your return back to Birmingham, board the coach at 4:30pm from the Studios, arriving back to Birmingham Coach Station at around 6:30pm and Birmingham New Street at around 6.45pm.
Low Cost Private Arrival Transfer From Birmingham International Airport to Birmingham
Relax and enjoy while your private driver leads you the way to your location in Birmingham. Don’t worry about any transfer details or specifics as everything will be taken care of. Do not get confused or worried because of language barriers or other problems. Once arrived to the arrival terminal you will find your private driver awaiting you with a sign bearing your name on it. Once you made contact with your driver he will assist and direct you to the vehicle and make sure you arrive to your destination in Birmingham city in comfort and safety. Enjoy a piece of mind knowing that everything is organised and enjoy the views while passing by the famous Hall of Memory and the St Martin in the Bull Ring.When you book, please provide your flight number and full address of your centrally located destination in Birmingham. Your transfer will be confirmed instantaneously and you will be provided with a travel voucher to present to your private driver.
Low-Cost Private Arrival Transfer From Robin Hood Doncaster Sheffield Airport to Birmingham City
Relax and enjoy while your private driver leads you the way to your location in Birmingham. Don’t worry about any transfer details or specifics as everything will be taken care of. Do not get confused or worried because of language barriers or other problems. Once arrived to the arrival terminal you will find your private driver awaiting you with a sign bearing your name on it. Once you made contact with your driver you will be assisted and directed to the vehicle and make sure you arrive to your destination in Birmingham city in comfort and safety. Enjoy a piece of mind knowing that everything is organised and enjoy the views while passing by the famous Birmingham Science Museum or the Council House.When you book, please provide us with your flight number and full address of your centrally located destination in Birmingham. Your transfer will be confirmed instantaneously and you will be provided with a travel voucher to present to your private driver.
Low Cost Private Arrival Transfer From East Midlands Airport to Birmingham
Make sure everything for your trip is organized. Our driver will be there when you arrive and ensure your safe and fast transfer to Birmingham without you having to worry.Do not get confused or worried because of language barriers or other problems. Once arrived to the arrival terminal you will find your private driver awaiting you with a sign bearing your name on it. Once you made contact with your driver he will assist and direct you to the vehicle and make sure you arrive to your destination in Birmingham city in comfort and safety. Enjoy a piece of mind knowing that everything is organised and enjoy the views while passing by the famous St Martin in the Bull Ring or the Council House.To make sure that your transfer progresses smoothly you are asked to provide your flight number and the address of destination in Birmingham when you confirm the booking. As soon as you booked you will receive a transfer voucher to present to your private driver.
National Motorcycle Museum Family Admission
The National Motorcycle Museum is ideally situated in the once renowned workshop capital of the world, centrally based in the UK, with ideal network links through all major routes, i.e. M42, Birmingham International Railway Station and Birmingham International Airport, all on our doorstep. The Museum has ample free parking with wheelchair accessibility.Set over five halls this tour will take you back in history, from Veteran and Pioneer motorcyclist to Riders of the Modern Superbike era.The gift shop offers an extensive range of motorcycle related books, souvenirs & memorabilia to motorbike apparel catering for all the family.The Museum’s Archive stocks an ever changing inventory of original motorcycle books, technical literature & sales publications (Bruce Main Smith). Available to purchase in shop and online you will find an alphabetical listing of an extensive archive of over 4000 photocopy sets, including motorcycle Workshop Manuals, Illustrated Parts books, Annual Sales Catalogues and Instruction books.