Major Pre-Raphaelite works by Rossetti, Edward Burne-Jones and others are among the highlights of the delightful Birmingham Museum & Art Gallery's impressive collection of ancient treasures and Victorian art. Excellent temporary exhibitions range from historical collections to emerging contemporary artists.

Its Edwardian Tearooms are an elegant spot for afternoon tea and have 'champagne buzzers' installed in its booths to order bubble at the touch of a button. There's also a casual cafe.