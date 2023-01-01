Founded in 1068 by William the Conqueror, stunningly preserved Warwick Castle is Warwick's main attraction.

The ancestral home of the earls of Warwick remains impressively intact, and the Tussauds Group has filled the interior with flamboyant, family-friendly attractions that bring the castle's rich history to life. Waxworks populate the private apartments; there are also jousting tournaments, daily trebuchet firings, falconry displays, themed evenings and a dungeon. Sign up for history talks and tours at the entrance to the Great Hall.

Tickets and accommodations

Tickets must be pre-booked online. Great accommodations are available on-site including woodland lodges and glamping.