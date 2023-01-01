Gower Memorial

Aristocratic sculptor Lord Ronald Gower is the master behind this multisculpture homage to Shakespeare, which features the characters of Hamlet (representing philosophy), Prince Hal (history), Lady Macbeth (tragedy) and Falstaff (comedy) as well the Bard himself. The figures and decorative bronze work were cast in France in 1881; the final statues were installed across from the Holy Trinity Church in 1888 (Oscar Wilde officiated at the unveiling). The memorial shifted to its current location in Bancroft Gardens in 1933.