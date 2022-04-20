Stratford-upon-Avon

Whichford Church in the Cotswolds near Long Compton - England

The author of some of the most quoted lines ever written in the English language, William Shakespeare was born in Stratford in 1564 and died here in 1616. Experiences linked to his life in this unmistakably Tudor town range from the touristy (medieval recreations and Bard-themed tearooms) to the humbling (Shakespeare's modest grave in Holy Trinity Church) and the sublime (taking in a play by the world-famous Royal Shakespeare Company).

    Shakespeare's New Place

    Stratford-upon-Avon

    When Shakespeare retired, he swapped the bright lights of London for a comfortable town house at New Place, where he died of unknown causes in April 1616…

    Shakespeare's Birthplace

    Stratford-upon-Avon

    Start your Shakespeare quest at the house where the renowned playwright was born in 1564 and spent his childhood days. John Shakespeare owned the house…

    Mary Arden's Farm

    Stratford-upon-Avon

    Shakespeare genealogists can trace the family tree to the childhood home of the Bard's mother at Wilmcote, 3 miles west of Stratford. Aimed squarely at…

    Gower Memorial

    Stratford-upon-Avon

    Aristocratic sculptor Lord Ronald Gower is the master behind this multisculpture homage to Shakespeare, which features the characters of Hamlet …

    American Fountain

    Stratford-upon-Avon

    Gifted by American publisher George W Childs in 1887 to mark Queen Victoria's Golden Jubilee, and designed by Birmingham architect Jethro Cossins, this…

    Anne Hathaway's Cottage

    Stratford-upon-Avon

    Before tying the knot with Shakespeare, Anne Hathaway lived in Shottery, 1 mile west of the centre of Stratford, in this delightful thatched farmhouse. As…

    Holy Trinity Church

    Stratford-upon-Avon

    The final resting place of the Bard, where he was also baptised and where he worshipped, is said to be the most visited parish church in England. Inside…

    Hall's Croft

    Stratford-upon-Avon

    The handsome Jacobean town house belonging to Shakespeare's daughter Susanna and her husband, respected doctor John Hall, stands south of Stratford's…

