The Guild Chapel was founded in 1269 and is painted with motivational frescoes showing the fate of the damned in the 15th and early 16th centuries. Following the Reformation, such images were banned by Elizabeth I; the murals were covered in limewash for centuries, and are in the process of being restored.

Next door to the chapel is King Edward VI School, which Shakespeare attended, housed in a vast timbered building that used to be the guildhall.