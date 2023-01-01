The glorious Stowe Gardens were shaped in the 18th century by Britain's greatest landscape gardeners. Among them was master landscape architect Lancelot 'Capability' Brown, who kickstarted his career here as head gardener from 1741 until 1751. The gardens are famous for the temples and follies commissioned by the superwealthy Richard Temple (1st Viscount Cobham), whose family motto was Templa Quam Dilecta (How Delightful are Your Temples). Paths meander past lakes, bridges, fountains and cascades, and through Capability Brown's Grecian Valley.

The on-site cafe-restaurant serves well-priced snacks and light lunches, such as soups, sandwiches and jacket potatoes.