Although this site, 8 miles north of Waddesdon, has been home to the Verneys for 400 years, Claydon House itself dates from 1757, having been rebuilt in Palladian and baroque styles to rival its neighbour at Stowe, another 10 miles north. Financial difficulties ensued, however, and its splendour is much reduced. Beyond the restrained facade, the interior is an astounding world of stucco-work and colourful carved walls and ceilings. One bedroom belonged to Florence Nightingale, sister of Frances, Lady Verney.

Claydon House featured in the 2015 film of Thomas Hardy’s Far From the Madding Crowd, and the 1996 version of Jane Austen’s Emma.