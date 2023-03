Sprawling across 150 hectares, the country's largest drive-through animal reserve can only be visited in your own car (so long as it’s not a convertible!). Animals such as rhinos, tigers, lions, elephants and giraffes – grouped into separate enclosures, for obvious reasons – will approach your car, or, if they’re monkeys, climb on top of it. The 'foot safari' area holds sea lions, penguins, meerkats and lemurs.