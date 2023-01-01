Woburn Abbey, a wonderful country pile within a 1200-hectare deer park, stands on the site of a 12th-century Cistercian abbey that was dissolved by Henry VIII, and awarded to the Earl of Bedford; the current Duke of Bedford still calls it home. Highlights in the opulent house include Queen Victoria's bedroom, beautiful wall hangings, and paintings by Gainsborough, Reynolds and van Dyck, plus no fewer than 24 views of Venice by Canaletto, purchased for the grand sum of £188.

You’ll also get to hear the amazing story of the Flying Duchess, wife of the 11th Duke, who disappeared on a solo flight in 1937, aged 71.