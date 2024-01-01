Roman Theatre

Oxford & the Cotswolds

LoginSave

Built in AD 140, St Albans’ Roman theatre is unique in Britain, in that its 2000 spectators faced a stage rather than surrounding an arena. Its grassy foundations now stand exposed a short walk west of the Verulamium Museum, along with the half-excavated remains of shops, a villa and an underground shrine.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • The Long Walk, the pathway leading to Windsor Castle is 2 1/2 miles long.

    Windsor Castle

    21.47 MILES

    The world’s largest and oldest continuously occupied fortress, Windsor Castle is a majestic vision of battlements and towers. Used for state occasions, it…

  • Westminster Abbey.

    Westminster Abbey

    20.19 MILES

    A splendid mixture of architectural styles, Westminster Abbey is considered the finest example of Early English Gothic. It's not merely a beautiful place…

  • Tate Modern museum on the southern bank of the River Thames.

    Tate Modern

    20.34 MILES

    One of London's most amazing attractions, Tate Modern is an outstanding modern- and contemporary-art gallery housed in the creatively revamped Bankside…

  • London Natural History Museum

    Natural History Museum

    19.48 MILES

    With its thunderous, animatronic dinosaur, riveting displays about planet earth, outstanding Darwin Centre and architecture straight from a Gothic fairy…

  • St. pauls cathedral with red double decker bus in London, United Kingdom

    St Paul's Cathedral

    20.02 MILES

    Sir Christopher Wren’s 300-year-old architectural masterpiece is a London icon. Towering over diminutive Ludgate Hill in a superb position that's been a…

  • The Tower of London

    Tower of London

    20.89 MILES

    Few parts of the UK are as steeped in history or as impregnated with legend and superstition as the titanic stonework of the Tower of London. Not only is…

  • Dusk view of Shakespeare's Globe Theatre on the banks of the River Thames in London

    Shakespeare's Globe

    20.37 MILES

    Seeing a play at Shakespeare's Globe – ideally standing under the open-air "wooden O" – is experiencing the playwright's work at its best and most…

  • Great Court, British Museum, Bloomsbury, London, England, United Kingdom, Europe

    British Museum

    19.05 MILES

    With almost six million visitors trooping through its doors annually, the British Museum in Bloomsbury, one of the oldest and finest museums in the world,…

View more attractions

Nearby Oxford & the Cotswolds attractions

1. Verulamium Museum

0.17 MILES

Based in what looks outside like a suburban house, this modern and highly engaging museum celebrates everyday life in Roman Verulamium. Assorted galleries…

2. St Albans Cathedral

0.72 MILES

Vast out of all proportion to the modern town, St Albans’ majestic cathedral was founded as a Benedictine monastery by King Offa of Mercia in AD 793,…

4. Hatfield House

6.41 MILES

For over 400 years Hatfield House has been home to the Cecils, one of England’s most influential political families. This magnificent Jacobean mansion was…

5. Wembley Stadium

14.18 MILES

The city’s landmark national stadium, where England traditionally plays its international matches and where the FA Cup Final is contested. Full tours…

6. Alexandra Palace

14.75 MILES

Built in 1873 as North London’s answer to Crystal Palace – the cast-iron and plate-glass structure built in Hyde Park to house the Great Exhibition of…

7. Highgate Wood

14.9 MILES

With more than 28 hectares of ancient woodland, this park is a wonderful spot for a walk any time of the year. It’s also teeming with life: 70 different…

8. Kenwood House

15.05 MILES

This magnificent neoclassical mansion stands at the northern end of Hampstead Heath in a glorious sweep of landscaped gardens that lead down to a…