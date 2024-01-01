Built in AD 140, St Albans’ Roman theatre is unique in Britain, in that its 2000 spectators faced a stage rather than surrounding an arena. Its grassy foundations now stand exposed a short walk west of the Verulamium Museum, along with the half-excavated remains of shops, a villa and an underground shrine.
