Verulamium Museum

Based in what looks outside like a suburban house, this modern and highly engaging museum celebrates everyday life in Roman Verulamium. Assorted galleries cover themes like death, crafts and trade, with exhibits including farming utensils, armour, coins and pottery. Best of all are the five superb mosaic floors discovered locally, including a beautiful shell-shaped mosaic from AD 130.

Verulamium Park, alongside, holds another mosaic, left where it was found (closes one hour before museum), plus traces of the city wall.