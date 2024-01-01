With more than 28 hectares of ancient woodland, this park is a wonderful spot for a walk any time of the year. It’s also teeming with life: 70 different bird species have been recorded here, along with seven types of bat and a wealth of insect life and flora. There's a huge clearing in the centre for sports, and it also has a popular playground and a cafe.
Highgate Wood
North London
