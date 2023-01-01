One of the oldest houses in Hampstead, this merchant’s residence built in 1686 has fine collections of porcelain and keyboard instruments, including an early 17th-century harpsichord once played by Handel and still played at 2.30pm on Wednesday. The interior is very evocative thanks to original Georgian furniture and period art such as 17th-century needlework pictures. There's a charming walled garden with roses and a 300-year-old orchard behind the manse.

On fine days climb to the top floor to enjoy panoramic views of London from the balcony.