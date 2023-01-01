Fans of modern architecture will want to have a look at this Modernist structure, the central house in a block of three designed by the ‘structural rationalist’ Ernő Goldfinger in 1939. Many people think it looks uncannily like the sort of mundane 1950s architecture you see everywhere. It may do now, but 2 Willow Rd was a forerunner; the others were just imitations – and mostly bad ones at that.

The interior, with its cleverly designed storage space and collection of artworks by Henry Moore, Max Ernst and Bridget Riley, is certainly interesting and accessible to all. A visit is by one-hour guided tour only (11am, noon, 1pm and 2pm) until 3pm, after which unguided visits are allowed.