After fleeing Nazi-occupied Vienna in 1938, Sigmund Freud lived the last year of his life in this house. The house, on a quiet, tree-lined residential street, contains the psychiatrist's study and library, with his famous couch and its carpet covering, books and collection of small Egyptian figures and other antiquities, which he'd brought with him from Austria. One room upstairs is dedicated to his daughter, Anna, an eminent child psychoanalyst, who lived in the house until her death in 1982.

You'll find information on psychoanalysis, excerpts of dream analyses scattered around the house, and plenty of information about the extended Freud family.