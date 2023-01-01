This elegant Regency house, once a duplex called Wentworth Place, was home to the golden boy of the Romantic poets, John Keats, from 1818 to 1820. It was here that Keats met his fiancée Fanny Brawne, literally the girl next door. And it was here that he wrote many of his most celebrated poems, including 'Ode to a Nightingale’. The house is sparsely but evocatively furnished, and the museum does a great job of recounting Keats' short and intense life.

A 10-minute biographical film is shown downstairs and there are listening stations in many of the nine rooms on ground and 1st floors where you can listen to some of Keats' poems and excerpts from letters written by both him and Fanny Brawne. Don't miss Mrs Brawne's kitchen and wine cellar in the basement.