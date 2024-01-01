Built in 1879 in classical style, the dome-topped Council House – the seat of local government – forms the northeastern face of the city centre.
Nearby Birmingham attractions
0.01 MILES
Public art in Victoria Sq includes modernist sphinxes and artist Dhruva Mistry's 1994-installed fountain, The River. Topped by a naked female figure, it's…
2. Birmingham Museum & Art Gallery
0.03 MILES
Major Pre-Raphaelite works by Rossetti, Edward Burne-Jones and others are among the highlights of the delightful Birmingham Museum & Art Gallery's…
0.03 MILES
Victoria Sq's 1993 fountain The River, aka 'the floozie in the Jacuzzi', is overlooked by this disapproving statue of Queen Victoria.
0.06 MILES
Constructed in 1834 and styled after the Temple of Castor and Pollux in Rome, Birmingham's neoclassical Town Hall is now used as a venue for classical…
0.17 MILES
Dedicated to St Philip, this small but perfectly formed cathedral was constructed in a neoclassical style between 1709 and 1715. Pre-Raphaelite artist…
0.23 MILES
Resembling a glittering stack of gift-wrapped presents, the Francine Houben–designed Library of Birmingham is an architectural triumph. The 2013-opened…
7. Statue of Boulton, Watt & Murdoch
0.25 MILES
Birmingham's Industrial Revolution leading lights Matthew Boulton, James Watt and William Murdoch are depicted in this gleaming gilded statue. It's…
8. International Convention Centre
0.31 MILES
Birmingham's International Convention Centre is situated at the western end of Centenary Sq.