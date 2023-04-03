Birmingham

28 July 2015: Birmingham, West Midlands, England, UK - Birmingham Art Gallery and Museum, Victoria Square.

Regeneration, renewal and grand-scale construction continue apace in Britain's second-largest city. A state-of-the-art library, gleaming shopping centre atop revitalised New St station and beautifully restored Victorian buildings are just some of the successful initiatives of its Big City Plan, following on from the striking Mailbox and Bullring shopping malls and the iconic Selfridges building's 'bubblewrapped' facade. Work is underway on extensions to the Metro (light rail/tram) network, and on the centrepiece Paradise development's new hotels, public spaces, and glitzy residential and commercial buildings, with final completion due in 2025.

  • UK, England, Birmingham, Centenary Square, New Library of Birmingham

    Library of Birmingham

    Birmingham

    Resembling a glittering stack of gift-wrapped presents, the Francine Houben–designed Library of Birmingham is an architectural triumph. The 2013-opened…

  • Birmingham - September 11: The Barber Institute of Fine Art in the university of Birmingham, on September 11, 2016, UK

    Barber Institute of Fine Arts

    Birmingham

    At the University of Birmingham, 3 miles south of the city centre, the Barber Institute of Fine Arts has an astonishing collection of Renaissance…

  • Cadbury World, shop, Birmingham, West Midlands, England.

    Cadbury World

    Birmingham

    The next best thing to Willy Wonka's chocolate factory is Cadbury World, 4 miles south of Birmingham. It educates visitors about the history of cocoa and…

  • Birmingham, UK – June 29, 2019 - The National Sea Life Center displaying freshwater and marine life in Brindleyplace, Birmingham, West Midlands, England; Shutterstock ID 1969708588; your: Bridget; gl: Brown; netsuite: Online Editorial; full: POI Image Update National Sea Life Centre

    National Sea Life Centre

    Birmingham

    Exotic marine creatures including otters, jellyfish, piranhas and razor-jawed hammerhead sharks swim in the Sir Norman Foster–designed National Sea Life…

  • BIRMINGHAM, ENGLAND - JULY 4. The Birmingham Back-to-Backs are a block of Victorian dwellings which have been preserved and open to the public in the city centre. July 4 2016 in Birmingham, England.; Shutterstock ID 453993793; your: Bridget Brown; gl: 65050; netsuite: Online Editorial; full: POI Image Update

    Birmingham Back to Backs

    Birmingham

    Quirky tours of this cluster of restored back-to-back terraced houses take you through four working-class homes, telling the stories of those who lived…

  • Birmingham Museum & Art Gallery

    Birmingham Museum & Art Gallery

    Birmingham

    Major Pre-Raphaelite works by Rossetti, Edward Burne-Jones and others are among the highlights of the delightful Birmingham Museum & Art Gallery's…

  • Custard Factory

    Custard Factory

    Birmingham

    Just over a mile southeast of the city centre, Digbeth's creative quarter centres on the Custard Factory, a hip art-and-design enclave set in the…

  • Soho House

    Soho House

    Birmingham

    Situated 1.5 miles northwest of Birmingham's Jewellery Quarter, Soho House is where industrialist Matthew Boulton lived from 1766 to 1809. Among the…

Best Things to Do

A former industrial powerhouse, Birmingham in the 21st century is vibrant, diverse city that’s home to a plethora of distinctly local attractions. 

Read article

Best Neighborhoods

Foodies, history and street-art lovers will find plenty to distract them in this post-industrial Midlands metropolis.

Read article

Day Trips

Step away from the UK's second city and see what else is happening in the Midlands. Here are the best day trips from Birmingham.

Read article

The first major solo exhibition in Europe by artist Mit Jai Inn (b.1960, Chiang Mai) at the Ikon Gallery in Birmingham. A leading figure of contemporary art in Thailand, Mit is known for his colourful artworks that merge painting and sculpture. Dreamworld features recent and new works made for Ikon which embody his vision of art as a utopian dream within everyday life and collective hopes for a brighter future..When I paint, its not only with my eyes, but with all of my senses: touch, smell, movement. The whole entity. PERMISSIONS FROM ARTIST GIVEN

Art and Culture

8 of the best museums in Birmingham: learn about the city's ingenuity and creativity

Jun 28, 2022 • 5 min read

