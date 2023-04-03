Shop
Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.Shop Book
Shop
Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.Shop Book
© travellight / Shutterstock
Regeneration, renewal and grand-scale construction continue apace in Britain's second-largest city. A state-of-the-art library, gleaming shopping centre atop revitalised New St station and beautifully restored Victorian buildings are just some of the successful initiatives of its Big City Plan, following on from the striking Mailbox and Bullring shopping malls and the iconic Selfridges building's 'bubblewrapped' facade. Work is underway on extensions to the Metro (light rail/tram) network, and on the centrepiece Paradise development's new hotels, public spaces, and glitzy residential and commercial buildings, with final completion due in 2025.
Birmingham
Resembling a glittering stack of gift-wrapped presents, the Francine Houben–designed Library of Birmingham is an architectural triumph. The 2013-opened…
Birmingham
At the University of Birmingham, 3 miles south of the city centre, the Barber Institute of Fine Arts has an astonishing collection of Renaissance…
Birmingham
The next best thing to Willy Wonka's chocolate factory is Cadbury World, 4 miles south of Birmingham. It educates visitors about the history of cocoa and…
Birmingham
Exotic marine creatures including otters, jellyfish, piranhas and razor-jawed hammerhead sharks swim in the Sir Norman Foster–designed National Sea Life…
Birmingham
Quirky tours of this cluster of restored back-to-back terraced houses take you through four working-class homes, telling the stories of those who lived…
Birmingham Museum & Art Gallery
Birmingham
Major Pre-Raphaelite works by Rossetti, Edward Burne-Jones and others are among the highlights of the delightful Birmingham Museum & Art Gallery's…
Birmingham
Just over a mile southeast of the city centre, Digbeth's creative quarter centres on the Custard Factory, a hip art-and-design enclave set in the…
Birmingham
Situated 1.5 miles northwest of Birmingham's Jewellery Quarter, Soho House is where industrialist Matthew Boulton lived from 1766 to 1809. Among the…
Best Things to Do
A former industrial powerhouse, Birmingham in the 21st century is vibrant, diverse city that’s home to a plethora of distinctly local attractions.Read article
Best Neighborhoods
Foodies, history and street-art lovers will find plenty to distract them in this post-industrial Midlands metropolis.Read article
Day Trips
Step away from the UK's second city and see what else is happening in the Midlands. Here are the best day trips from Birmingham.Read article
Art and Culture8 of the best museums in Birmingham: learn about the city's ingenuity and creativity
Jun 28, 2022 • 5 min read
Jun 7, 2022 • 5 min read
Feb 3, 2022 • 5 min read
Jan 28, 2022 • 8 min read
Jan 26, 2022 • 5 min read
Sep 2, 2019 • 2 min read
Aug 27, 2019 • 2 min read
Get to the heart of Birmingham with one of our in-depth, award-winning guidebooks, covering maps, itineraries, and expert guidance.
Pocket London $14.99
England $24.99
Devon & Cornwall $22.99
in partnership with getyourguide