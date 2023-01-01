National Sea Life Centre

Birmingham

Birmingham, UK

Nina Alizada/Shutterstock

Exotic marine creatures including otters, jellyfish, piranhas and razor-jawed hammerhead sharks swim in the Sir Norman Foster–designed National Sea Life Centre. Prepurchase tickets online for fast-track entry and significant discounts off walk-in rates. Talks and feedings take place regularly. Book online too for 30-minute behind-the-scenes tours offering access to otherwise out-of-bounds areas, and for one-hour tours feeding turtles, penguins or (if you're game) sharks (£65 to £105; minimum age 12 to 14).

