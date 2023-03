Public art in Victoria Sq includes modernist sphinxes and artist Dhruva Mistry's 1994-installed fountain, The River. Topped by a naked female figure, it's nicknamed 'the floozie in the Jacuzzi' by locals. At the time of writing, the fountain taps were indefinitely switched off as leaks made it inefficient to run; feasibility studies are being carried out to determine whether it becomes a permanently dry statue instead.