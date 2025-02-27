These days, it’s easy to get excited about anything and everything new: hotels trending on social media, just-opened restaurants, cutting-edge technologies, and the newest theme parks. Yet in a world that’s often fascinated by novelty, the world’s ancient sites continue to command our interest and awe. By reconnecting with humanity’s past we learn more about ourselves today.

Throughout the world, you can find ancient sites that contain some of the most impressive ancient ruins and showcase the most remarkable cities of bygone eras. To help you get started, here are our picks for the five best ancient monuments in the world to visit in a lifetime.

1. Tikal, Guatemala

The most striking feature of Tikal is its towering, steep-sided temples, rising to heights of more than 44m (144ft), but what distinguishes it is its jungle setting. Its many plazas have been cleared of trees and vines, its temples uncovered and partially restored, but as you walk from one building to another you pass beneath a dense canopy of rainforest amid the rich, loamy aromas of earth and vegetation. Much of the delight of touring the site comes from strolling the broad causeways, originally built from packed limestone to accommodate traffic between temple complexes. By stepping softly you’re more likely to spot monkeys, agoutis, foxes and ocellated turkeys.

Advertisement

Must-see attractions: This UNESCO World Heritage Site is an amazing testament to the cultural and artistic heights scaled by the Mayan civilization. A highlight is the helicopter-like vantage from towering Templo IV that rises some 65m (213ft) above the ground at the west edge of the precinct. But while exploring the park, don’t overlook the other key landmarks that provide critical insight into Mayan indigenous life before Spanish colonization. Other must-visit sites include Templo I (or the Templo del Gran Jaguar) for a truly grand 55m (180ft) tall limestone stepped pyramid monument that was erected for the king, Ah Cacao, in the 8th century. The nearby Gran Plaza functioned as the heart and soul of ancient Tikal’s community. Plus, the Acrópolis del Norte that’s the oldest known section of Tikal (with structures that date as far back as 600 BCE).

Since this park spans over 142,330 acres across rainforest, wetland and savannah terrains, Tikal also plays an important role in preserving Guatemala’s biodiversity.

When to go: Tikal’s high seasons span December through April and June through July, and prices tend to peak during the Christmas to New Year’s and Easter holiday seasons. On the flip side, prices and crowds reach their thinnest during the low seasons that occur in May, and August through September, but be aware that these also tend to be the rainiest times of the year. And though the rain sometimes lets up during the shoulder season of October through November, this is nonetheless when Guatemala faces the greatest risk of hurricanes making landfall.

Getting there: Mundo Maya International Airport in Flores is the closest airport to Tikal, with frequent flights to and from Guatemala City and the Mexican cities of Cancún and Mérida. From Flores, you can take a shuttle, book a tour, or rent a car to do the 65km (40 mile) drive to Tikal yourself.

Machu Picchu, Peru. Blake Burton for Lonely Planet

2. Machu Picchu, Peru

A fantastic 15th-century Inca citadel lost to the world until its rediscovery in the early 20th century, Machu Picchu stands as a ruin among ruins. With its emerald terraces, backed by steep peaks and Andean ridges that echo on the horizon, Peru’s most famous UNESCO World Heritage Site simply surpasses the imagination. This beautiful marvel of engineering that stands some 2450m (8000 ft) above sea level has withstood six centuries of earthquakes, foreign invasion and howling weather.

Must-see attractions: While exploring Machu Picchu, make sure to visit the Hut of the Caretaker of the Funerary Rock to learn more about the spiritual and cultural aspects of Incan life (and take in the incredible views of the whole region). Nearby is Machu Picchu’s only round structure, the sacred Temple of the Sun where high priests made sacrifices and performed other special religious ceremonies. A short stroll from the Temple of the Sun and the Hut of the Caretaker, you will find the Royal Tomb, a natural rock cave that was carefully and beautifully carved by Inca stonemasons (though no mummies have ever been found here).

Discover Machu Picchu for yourself, wander through the stone temples, and scale the dizzying heights of Wayna Picchu. And with new routes introduced in 2024, the custodians of Machu Picchu continue to manage the delicate balance between welcoming visitors while preserving this cherished monument for future generations.

When to go: June through August tends to be the high season for tourism in the Andes due to the drier weather. Prices tend to be their cheapest during the December through February low season, but it’s also Machu Picchu’s wettest season. Do a trip during the September through November and March through May shoulder seasons for fewer crowds and better weather.

Advertisement

Getting there: You will likely need to fly to Peru’s largest international airport at Lima and catch a connecting flight to Cusco (also spelled Cuzco). If you aim to explore Machu Picchu on your own, make sure to buy your Machu Picchu entry ticket well in advance, and book a train ride with one of the three lines that travel between Cusco and Machu Picchu: Inca Rail, Peru Rail and Belmond Hiram Bingham. Or, if you’d rather not handle all the logistics on your own, look for a trustworthy tour with a local guide who does Machu Picchu tours.

Borobudur, Central Java, Indonesia. Artie Photography (Artie Ng)/Getty Images

3. Borobudur, Indonesia

Looming above a patchwork of bottle-green paddy fields and slivers of tropical forest, this colossal Buddhist monument has survived volcanic eruptions, a terrorist attack and the 2006 earthquake. The last caused considerable damage, but thankfully this most enigmatic of temples has remained undiminished in scale and beauty. Constructed in the 8th century and covering over 8000 sq m (26,900 sq ft), the sacred site of Borobudur (on Indonesia’s Java island) spans nine levels, tops out around 35m (115 ft), and has an incredible 2,672 reliefs and 504 Buddha statues.

Must-see attractions: While the Borobudur Temple itself is the star attraction due to its ethereal grandeur, don’t miss out on Borobudur’s two smaller temples. At Mendut, look for the depiction of Buddha that’s represented by a monolith alongside two bodhisattvas. And at Candi Pawon, admire the elaborate reliefs of bodhisattvas and the kalpataru (or tree of life). Together, these three temples represent phases in the journey to reach nirvana. They’re also all part of the larger Borobudur Temple Compounds UNESCO World Heritage Site.

When to go: July and August mark the high season for Borobudur and the rest of Java, while October through April is the low season that usually brings the fewest tourists and the most rain. May and June make a good shoulder season to visit, thanks to the more relaxed crowds and the generally pleasant weather.

Getting there: Yogyakarta International Airport is the closest airport to Borobudur, and it offers regular flights to and from Jakarta, Kuala Lumpur (Malaysia) and Singapore. From the airport, you may get a private car transfer if you’re staying at a local resort (check in advance). Otherwise, you can take a public bus to Borobudur.

Bas relief carvings at Angkor Wat, Cambodia. Anders Blomqvist/Getty Images

4. Angkor Wat, Cambodia

Angkor Wat is the heart and soul of Cambodia: it is the national symbol, the epicenter of Khmer civilization and a source of fierce national pride. Soaring skyward and surrounded by a moat that would make its European castle counterparts blush, Angkor Wat was never abandoned to the elements and has been in virtually continuous use since it was built.

The temples of Angkor are the perfect fusion of creative ambition and spiritual devotion. The Cambodian “god-kings” of old each strove to better their ancestors in size, scale and symmetry, culminating in the world’s largest religious building. Today, Angkor Wat is one of the world’s foremost ancient sites, with the epic proportions of the Great Wall of China, the detail and intricacy of the Taj Mahal, and the symbolism and symmetry of the pyramids, all rolled into one.

Must-see attractions: This 12th century Khmer temple is famous for its beguiling apsaras (heavenly nymphs) that were carved into the walls, but don’t skip past the 790m (2600 ft) plus sequence of intricate bas-reliefs carvings outside that depict key stories from Hindu mythology. If you can handle the steep climb to the Bakan Sanctuary on top, look for the four towering Buddha statues that explain Angkor Wat’s transition from Hinduism to Buddhism under King Jayavarman VII.

Plan at least a half-day visit to Angkor Wat if you want to do a full tour that includes the bas-reliefs and the ascent to Bakan, which is open to visitors on a timed ticketing system. The western causeway recently reopened thanks to an extensive renovation project, but keep in mind that other restoration efforts across Angkor Wat are ongoing.

When to go: For the best weather, travel during the November to March high season, where you’ll get cooler temperatures and less rain.

Getting there: Siem Reap-Angkor International Airport is the closest airport to Angkor Wat, and it regularly has flights to and from major Asian cities like Bangkok (Thailand), Singapore, Kuala Lumpur and Shanghai (China). To reach the temples, you can catch a tuk-tuk and go on your own, or you can book a tour that can pick you up at Siem Reap.

The Ramesseum at Luxor, Egypt. Nick Brundle Photography/Shutterstock

5. Luxor, Egypt

With the greatest concentration of ancient Egyptian monuments anywhere in Egypt, Luxor rewards time spent here. Visit the Valley of the Kings on the west bank of the Nile River, where Tutankhamun’s tomb was unearthed, and where you can find 62 more royal tombs dating as far back as 2100 BCE. (Note that Egypt’s Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities limits which tombs open to the public at certain times, and that extra tickets may be required to visit high-traffic areas like the tombs for Tutankhamun, Seti I and Ramses VI.)

Must-see attractions: You can spend days or weeks around Luxor, especially if you’re aiming to explore both sides of the Nile. On the east bank, Karnak contains key sites like the Amun Temple Enclosure dedicated to Luxor’s preeminent state god. Close by, the Luxor Museum has a well-regarded collection of ancient artifacts dating from the end of the Old Kingdom (around 2200 BCE) all the way to the medieval era Mamluk Sultanate.

Shifting back to the west bank of the Nile, visit Ramses III’s Medinat Habu complex, which functioned as the spiritual, economic and administrative heart of Thebes for centuries. For a less-crowded ancient monument that’s every bit as impressive as the more famous sites, check out the Tombs of the Nobles for over 400 tombs where nobles were buried from the sixth dynasty all the way to Greco-Roman times.

When to go: Fall and winter bring much milder weather to the Nile River Valley, so October through February makes for Luxor’s high season with the biggest tourist crowds and highest prices. For lower prices and not as extreme scorching heat, try visiting during the March through May and September shoulder seasons.

Getting there: Luxor has an airport with frequent flights to and from Cairo, along with some seasonal flights to and from select European cities like London (United Kingdom) and Paris (France). Buses and trains also run regularly between Cairo and Luxor, but these rides can take nine hours or longer. Or, if you prefer a more relaxing slow-paced journey, do a Nile River cruise.

This article was adapted from Lonely Planet's The World guidebook published in November 2024.