Private Borobodur at Sunrise with Carriage Ride from Yogyakart

Your tour guide will pick you up around 3:45 am from your centrally located Yogyakarta hotel lobby. First stop at the Borobudur temple. Here you have the option to hire a local guide who can explain the history. This is one of the world's truly great ancient monuments, the single largest Buddhist structure anywhere on earth, and the remarkable attention to detail that went into the construction. Set as it is in the heart of the verdant Kedu Plain, the backdrop of mighty active volcanoes only enhances the sense of awe and drama.Then move on to Candirejo Village, a village near Borobudur Temple where your local guide will explain the history and conditions of the village. Designed to reveal and sustain the age-old customs of community life, you will take part in everyday activities such as cooking, playing music, riding a horse and cart, and bamboo rafting to receive a holistic view of the Balinese lifestyle. Begin your cultural adventure by observing the pace of village life from a dokar—a horse-and-carriage cart. Ride through the charming village and make stops along the way to see the locals way of life. Witness cassava-cracks making, the harvesting of vanilla and chili, and discover how to play authentic gamelan instruments. You'll also learn how to compose simple traditional songs. After the Candirejo Village, you will visit Pawon temple. Pawon comes from the word Per-awu-an (place that contains dust), a temple that houses the dust of cremated king. However, the person that was entombed here is still unknown. Local people name this temple as "Bajranalan" based on the name of the village. Then pay a visit to Mendut Temple. It was built by King Indra of Syailendra Dynasty. It is a unique, rectangular temple with multi-storied roofs decorated small stupas and was built earlier than the Pawon Temple and Borobudur Temple. Different from the Borobudur Temple that faces the rising sun, the Mendut Temple entrance faces westward. Lastly, you will visit the most beautiful Hindu temple, Prambanan. Built in the 10th century, this is the largest temple compound dedicated to Shiva in Indonesia. Rising above the center of the last of these concentric squares are three temples decorated with illustrations of the epic Ramayana, dedicated to the three great Hindu divinities (Shiva, Vishnu and Brahma) and three temples dedicated to the animals who serve them. After finish up your tour, your friendly driver will drop off at your centrally located Yogyakarta hotel