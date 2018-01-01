Welcome to Borobudur
It’s well worth planning to spend a few days in the Borobudur region, which is a supremely beautiful landscape of impossibly green rice fields and traditional rice-growing kampung (villages), all overlooked by soaring volcanic peaks. Locals call it the Garden of Java.
This region is establishing itself as Indonesia’s most important centre for Buddhism, and there are now three monasteries in the surrounding district. Visitors are welcome and you can even join the monks at prayer time for chanting.
Top experiences in Borobudur
Borobudur activities
Private Borobudur Sunrise Tour from Yogyakarta
The Borobudur temple compounds, as they are officially known, were built in three tiers: a large base nearly 400 feet on each side that has five levels; on top of that are three circular platforms covered in 72 bell-shaped stupas, each with a statue of Buddha inside; at the top there is an enormous stupa that is more than 100 feet in the air. The monument is covered in carvings, with 2,600 relief panels and more than 500 statues of Buddha.The UNESCO protected Buddhist monument was abandoned in the 14th century after the bulk of the Javanese population got a taste of Islam. In the 1970’s, a restoration commenced, and now the once ignored Borobudur is Indonesia’s most visited tourist attraction.The sunrise over Borobudur is without doubt one of the travel world’s most spectacular and unique experiences. But, how do you get prime-time sunrise viewing, without being surrounded by swarms of other tourists? Borobudur is about 45 minutes from the much larger city of Yogyakarta, a city of half a million people that most visitors to Borobudur use as a base. If you want a jump on the hordes, there is an easy way you can get access to Borobudur, an hour and a half before everyone else. You can be at the top of the temple, taking those Borobudur sunrise money-shots when everyone else is still lining up at the gates, waiting to get in.A Borobudur sunrise is an absolute must-do travel experience. It is a very good reason why it is the number one attraction in Indonesia. You will never forget this experience.
Yogyakarta Morning Tour: Sunrise Over Borobudur Temple, Cycling in Villages with Lunch
This visit is a must when you are in Central Java! Photography lovers and basically anyone who enjoys a nice view will be amazed to discover the wonder of this unique and wonderful temple. Get ready for an early morning departure from your hotel at around 4am. Before you know it, you will reach the famous Borobudur temple. Enjoy the area and take a lot of good pictures in the ancient structure as you wish. After the sunrise, you will be treated for a coffee break with banana fritter while you still be able to enjoy the view of the temple from the distance. Next, a bicycle is ready for you to let you enjoy the traditional Javanese village atmosphere and discover the real Javanese life alongside a pleasant view of the rice field and plantation. By lunchtime, we will take you to the traditional restaurant for your Indonesian set menu lunch. Selogriyo temple is your next stop, a desolate temple on the hill that can be reached through a gentle walk with lovely mountains and rice paddies view, and climbing about 200 hundred steps. It is located about 30km away from Borobudur, an hour journey through paved and winding country lanes. In the afternoon, we will take you back to city as you bring amazing memories in mind, and especially the pictures in your camera. Note: Minimum numbers of 2 adults are required
All of Yogyakarta
In the morning explore Jogjakarta old city by visiting the Sultan palace, Taman Sari castle and then drive to Borobudur, 42 kilometers west of Jogjakarta. With your guide, explore this massive Buddhist Temple- the largest in the world- and discover the incredible history behind its construction. Comprised of thousands of volcanic and river stone blocks, the temple was assembled entirely by human labor and took more than 75 years to complete. These days, the UNESCO Heritage site is still visible in its full glory- with magnificent carvings and an unusual, yet surprisingly beautiful bulk structure. A late lunch at a local restaurant set amid the rice fields. Next head to the ancient Hindu temples at Prambanan, located 17 kilometers from Jogjakarta. Built in the 9th century, this collection of sharp, jagged temples features three main inner shrines dedicated to the Hindu trinity: Brahma, Vishnu and Shiva. UNESCO named Prambanan a Heritage Site in 1991. Your guide will explain the history and symbolism of the temples as you walk around. Transfer back to Jogjakarta to your hotel.
Yogyakarta Cultural Tour: Borobudur Temple, Prambanan Temple and Merapi Volcano
We start our journey in the morning with our complimentary hotel pickup. Our tour guide and driver will pick you up at 6:30am and drive to Borobudur Temple. In the next hour, you will get the opportunity to explore and enjoy the great Buddhist temple with our knowledgeable guide. After your first impression of the most famous Buddhist temple in Java, we will then visit the other small but important Buddhist temples: Pawon and Mendut temple. Once a year, Buddhist followers come and visit Borobudur area to pilgrimage these three temples. Firstly, they will visit Mendut Temple to worship the Buddha, then walking to Pawon Temple which is believed to be a place to cremate our kings and their families in the past, Lastly they will pay a visit to Borobudur Temple to meditate in order to get an enlightenment. Let's drive to the slope of Merapi Volcano for Lava tour by Jeep (own expense). The slope of Merapi Volcano is one of the most active volcanos in Indonesia. We will stop at some viewing points with interesting stories of what happened before and after the big eruption. Afterwards, we will stop for lunch (optional at own expense) before visiting our final stop - Prambanan Temple and the Green Temple, to enjoy the beautiful sunset in Java. You will be transferred back to your hotel in our air-con vehicle to conclude today's cultural tour.
Day Trip to Merapi and Temples from Yogyakarta
Begin this full day tour with hotel pickup by jeep and professional driver. Journey through deserted villages on the Island of Java, as you make your way to Merapi. See the smoking caldera of the Merapi Volcano. Travel to the Buddhist temples of Borobudur, Pawon and Mendut. Understand the history of these temples through stories told by your English-speaking guide. The local tour guide is only provided at Borobudur temple. After the visit temples, you may stop for lunch at the local Borobudur Restaurant and the stone carving before going back to your hotel.Return to your hotel in Yogyakarta, at the end of your tour.
Private Borobodur at Sunrise with Carriage Ride from Yogyakart
Your tour guide will pick you up around 3:45 am from your centrally located Yogyakarta hotel lobby. First stop at the Borobudur temple. Here you have the option to hire a local guide who can explain the history. This is one of the world's truly great ancient monuments, the single largest Buddhist structure anywhere on earth, and the remarkable attention to detail that went into the construction. Set as it is in the heart of the verdant Kedu Plain, the backdrop of mighty active volcanoes only enhances the sense of awe and drama.Then move on to Candirejo Village, a village near Borobudur Temple where your local guide will explain the history and conditions of the village. Designed to reveal and sustain the age-old customs of community life, you will take part in everyday activities such as cooking, playing music, riding a horse and cart, and bamboo rafting to receive a holistic view of the Balinese lifestyle. Begin your cultural adventure by observing the pace of village life from a dokar—a horse-and-carriage cart. Ride through the charming village and make stops along the way to see the locals way of life. Witness cassava-cracks making, the harvesting of vanilla and chili, and discover how to play authentic gamelan instruments. You'll also learn how to compose simple traditional songs. After the Candirejo Village, you will visit Pawon temple. Pawon comes from the word Per-awu-an (place that contains dust), a temple that houses the dust of cremated king. However, the person that was entombed here is still unknown. Local people name this temple as "Bajranalan" based on the name of the village. Then pay a visit to Mendut Temple. It was built by King Indra of Syailendra Dynasty. It is a unique, rectangular temple with multi-storied roofs decorated small stupas and was built earlier than the Pawon Temple and Borobudur Temple. Different from the Borobudur Temple that faces the rising sun, the Mendut Temple entrance faces westward. Lastly, you will visit the most beautiful Hindu temple, Prambanan. Built in the 10th century, this is the largest temple compound dedicated to Shiva in Indonesia. Rising above the center of the last of these concentric squares are three temples decorated with illustrations of the epic Ramayana, dedicated to the three great Hindu divinities (Shiva, Vishnu and Brahma) and three temples dedicated to the animals who serve them. After finish up your tour, your friendly driver will drop off at your centrally located Yogyakarta hotel