In a pretty neighbourhood of tiled-roofed houses, around 1.5km east of Borobudur, this small solitary temple is similar in design and decoration to the Mendut Temple. Sharing the characteristics of other Central Javanese temples, with a broad base and pyramidal roof, it is adorned with elaborately carved relief panels. Pot-bellied dwarfs pouring riches over the entrance to this temple suggest that it was dedicated to Kuvera, the Buddhist god of fortune.