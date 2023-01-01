The Ullen Sentalu museum is a surprise find on the slopes of Merapi. Set within a contemporary space, it includes extensive gardens and a unique collection that centres on the royal family and their stories. There are wonderful artefacts to admire, including some priceless batik, Javanese oil paintings and local sculpture, exhibited in rooms connecting underground chambers. Visits are only possible as part of a guided tour, lasting one hour and departing every 15 minutes. Photography is not permitted.