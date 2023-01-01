Candi Sambisari

This Shiva temple, possibly the latest temple at Prambanan to be erected by the Mataram dynasty, was discovered by a farmer in 1966. Excavated from under ancient layers of protective volcanic ash and dust, it lies almost 6m below the level of the surrounding fields and is remarkable for its perfectly preserved condition. The inner sanctum of the temple is dominated by a large lingam and yoni (stylised penis and vagina), typical of Shiva temples.

The temple lies 2.5km north of the main highway just east of Yogyakarta airport, reached via a country lane.