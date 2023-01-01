House of Danar Hadi

Danar Hadi is one of the world's finest batik museums. The handpicked favourites from the owner's private collection (1078 pieces from a collection of 11,000) are magnificently displayed on wooden trellises throughout 11 rooms of this grand old colonial building. An obligatory guided tour, helpfully tailored to the visitor's time and interest, covers the highlights among the antique and royal pieces on display. A demonstration of the craft is included in the tour and there's a shop. No photography.