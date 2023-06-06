Shop
Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.Shop Book
Shop
Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.Shop Book
Getty Images/iStockphoto
Arguably the heartland of Javanese identity and tradition, Solo has a distinct character determined by the city’s long and distinguished past. As a seat of the great Mataram empire, it competes with its great rival, Yogyakarta, as the hub of Javanese culture. In contrast with its more contemporary and cosmopolitan neighbor, however, conservative Solo is less interested in courting foreign tourists, resulting in a refreshingly authentic urban experience.
Sangiran Museum of Ancient Man
Solo
With the largest collection of Homo erectus fossils in the world (the bones of 70 individuals), Sangiran is an important archaeological excavation site…
Solo
Danar Hadi is one of the world's finest batik museums. The handpicked favourites from the owner's private collection (1078 pieces from a collection of 11…
Solo
Once the hub of an empire, today the Kraton Surakarta, established in 1745, is a faded symbol of a bygone era. It’s worth a visit, but much of the kraton…
Solo
Built in 1757, the Mangkunegaran Palace in the centre of Solo is still a royal residence. Some rooms are dedicated to a delightful palace museum devoted…
Solo
This small museum occupies a grand old Javanese building. Dating back to 1890, it is the second-oldest museum in the whole of Indonesia and contains a…
Solo
On the western side of the alun-alun, Mesjid Agung, featuring classical Javanese architecture, is the largest and most sacred mosque in Solo.
Get to the heart of Solo with one of our in-depth, award-winning guidebooks, covering maps, itineraries, and expert guidance.
Indonesia $26.99
Bali, Lombok & Nusa Tenggara $24.99
Pocket Bali $14.99