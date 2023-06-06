Solo

Overview

Arguably the heartland of Javanese identity and tradition, Solo has a distinct character determined by the city’s long and distinguished past. As a seat of the great Mataram empire, it competes with its great rival, Yogyakarta, as the hub of Javanese culture. In contrast with its more contemporary and cosmopolitan neighbor, however, conservative Solo is less interested in courting foreign tourists, resulting in a refreshingly authentic urban experience.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • Sangiran Museum of Ancient Man

    Sangiran Museum of Ancient Man

    Solo

    With the largest collection of Homo erectus fossils in the world (the bones of 70 individuals), Sangiran is an important archaeological excavation site…

  • House of Danar Hadi

    House of Danar Hadi

    Solo

    Danar Hadi is one of the world's finest batik museums. The handpicked favourites from the owner's private collection (1078 pieces from a collection of 11…

  • Solo - August, 2021 : Keraton Surakarta Hadiningrat is the official Palace of the Surakarta Hadiningrat Sunanate which is located in Surakarta City which was founded by Sri Susuhunan Pakubuwana II.; Shutterstock ID 2035299296; your: Bridget Brown; gl: 65050; netsuite: Online Editorial; full: POI Image Update

    Kraton Surakarta

    Solo

    Once the hub of an empire, today the Kraton Surakarta, established in 1745, is a faded symbol of a bygone era. It’s worth a visit, but much of the kraton…

  • Mangkunegaran Palace

    Mangkunegaran Palace

    Solo

    Built in 1757, the Mangkunegaran Palace in the centre of Solo is still a royal residence. Some rooms are dedicated to a delightful palace museum devoted…

  • Radya Pustaka Museum

    Radya Pustaka Museum

    Solo

    This small museum occupies a grand old Javanese building. Dating back to 1890, it is the second-oldest museum in the whole of Indonesia and contains a…

  • Mesjid Agung

    Mesjid Agung

    Solo

    On the western side of the alun-alun, Mesjid Agung, featuring classical Javanese architecture, is the largest and most sacred mosque in Solo.

