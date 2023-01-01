Sangiran Museum of Ancient Man

With the largest collection of Homo erectus fossils in the world (the bones of 70 individuals), Sangiran is an important archaeological excavation site. This was where ‘Java Man’ (Pithecanthropus erectus) was unearthed by a Dutch professor in 1936 – a discovery celebrated in this excellent museum, Krikilan's only attraction. On display are skulls (one of Homo erectus), various pig and hippopotamus teeth, and fossil exhibits, including mammoth bones and tusks. Large dioramas suggest the fossils' prehistoric context.

One key exhibit is the recently completed model of 'Flores Man', fashioned using the techniques of forensic reconstruction by Élisabeth Daynès, the celebrated French sculptor. Her work helps to bring alive the image of this ancient early ancestor.

Guides offer to take visitors to the area where fossils have been found in the crumbling slopes of a hill.

To reach the museum, Purwodadi-bound buses from Solo’s bus terminal drop passengers off at the Sangiran turn-off (5000Rp), 15km from Solo. It's then a 4km journey to the museum (around 10,000Rp by ojek motorcycle taxi).