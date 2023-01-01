Built around the same time as the larger Prambanan temple group, the Plaosan temples combine both Hindu and Buddhist religious symbols in their elaborate temple carving. Plaosan Lor (Plaosan North) comprises two restored, identical main temples, surrounded by some 126 small shrines and solid stupas, most of which are now just a jumble of stone. Plaosan Kidul (Plaosan South) has more stupas and the remnants of a temple, but little renovation work has been done.

In Plaosan Lor, the two-storey, three-room structures house impressive stone Bodhisattvas and are decorated with intricately carved kala (dragon) heads above the many windows. Two giant dwarapala (temple guardian statues) stand at the front of each main temple, notable for their unusual three-part design.

This northeastern group of temples is 3km from the Prambanan complex. It can be reached on foot (or by bicycle or taxi) by taking the road north from the main gate, past Candi Sewu and then walking east for about 1km.