This 8th-century temple has the three-part design of the larger Plaosan temple but is probably slightly older. Some experts believe that its 2nd floor may have served as a dormitory for the Buddhist priests who took care of nearby Candi Kalasan. The sculptured reliefs around the exterior are similar to those of Kalasan, but are in much better condition. It is about 200m north from Candi Kalasan (4.5km west of Prambanan), in the middle of coconut and banana groves.