This 100m-high waterfall, about 3km from town, is a favourite playground for monkeys (as is the parking area). It is reached by a long flight of steps down a hillside, but the chilly, dirty swimming pool isn't inviting.

From the bottom of the waterfall, a trail leads along a good track to Candi Sukuh, a 2½-hour walk away. Some Solo guides offer other treks in the area. Horses can be hired for the one-hour round trip through the woodland for 150,000Rp.