Stadion Kridosono

Yogyakarta

When it comes to street art, Yogya is one giant gallery with every wall covered in graffiti, stencils, murals and paste-ups. A good spot to see some of this work is the circular concrete wall of this old football stadium, which is a canvas for edgy, political and irreverent subject matter.

