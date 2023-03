Yogya’s main market is a lively and fascinating place to visit. Batik, catering for tourist tastes and mostly of the inexpensive batik cap (stamped batik) variety, is sold here, but the warungs (food stalls), fruit and vegetable stalls and rempah rempah (spice) stands crowded towards the rear of the ground floor prove that this is still a traditional meeting point for vendors. The market is at its most atmospheric early in the morning.