Pagelaran Pavilion

Due to a schism in the ruling royal family, there is a small portion of the kraton, overlooking the northern alun-alun, that is walled off from the main part of the palace complex. Entrance to this area, which encompasses several halls containing dioramas, historical royal photos and horse carriages, is with a separate ticket. The main attraction here is Siti Hinggil, a pavilion used for the coronation of the sultans – and for the inauguration of President Sukarno in 1949.