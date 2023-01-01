Merapi Volcano Museum

This impressive museum is located in a striking angular structure that resembles a volcano. Exhibits dedicated to Merapi include a scale model, which demonstrates eruptions from the 18th century until today and how they altered the mountain's shape. There are vintage seismometers on display, along with a motorbike excavated from molten ash. There's an earthquake simulator, a cinema screening the story of the 2010 eruption (10,000Rp) and profiles covering volcanoes of Indonesia and the world.