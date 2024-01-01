Museum Sasana Wiratama

In the northwest of the city, this museum honours the Indonesian hero, Prince Pangeran Diponegoro, who was leader of the bloody but futile rebellion of 1825–30 against the Dutch. A motley collection of the prince’s belongings and other exhibits are kept in this small museum at his former Yogya residence.
