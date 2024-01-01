Museum Kapal Samurrarska

This museum, dedicated to the importance of the ocean and sea trade in Indonesia, houses an 18m wooden outrigger, a replica of a boat depicted on a stone panel at Borobudur Temple. This boat sailed first to Madagascar and then on to Ghana in 2003, retracing 1000 ancient Javanese trading links and highlighting the original spice trade with Africa.
Borobudur
Dating from the 8th and 9th centuries, and built from two million blocks of stone, Borobudur is the world's largest Buddhist temple and one of Indonesia's…
This exquisite temple, around 3.5km east of Borobudur, may look insignificant compared with its mighty neighbour, but it houses the most outstanding…
