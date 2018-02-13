Welcome to Luxor
The setting is breathtakingly beautiful, the Nile flowing between the modern city and west-bank necropolis, backed by the enigmatic Theban escarpment. Scattered across the landscape is an embarrassment of riches, from the temples of Karnak and Luxor in the east to the many tombs and temples on the west bank.
Thebes’ wealth and power, legendary in antiquity, began to lure Western travellers from the end of the 18th century. Depending on the political situation, today’s traveller might be alone at the sights, or be surrounded by coachloads of tourists from around the world. Whichever it is, a little planning will help you get the most from the magic of Thebes.
Crossing the Nile River to the West Bank, you'll visit the necropolis of the ancient city of Thebes. Arriving at the Valley of the Kings, burial place of the kings of Thebes (ancient Luxor), you will have a brief stop at the visitors center. Guides are not permitted inside the tombs, but your guide will tell you what to look for inside the elaborately decorated rooms. If you wish to visit the tomb of King Tutankhamun, an additional cost is payable direct.Leaving the hot sands of the Valley of the Kings, you will visit the Temple of Hatshepsut, one of the most striking monuments in Egypt. Your guide will introduce you to the history of the temple and the story of Queen Hatshepsut, the famous female ruler of Egypt who posed as a male to gain the throne. There is free time to explore at your leisure as you wander the large courtyards and admire the intricate hieroglyphic decorations.Returning to Luxor there will be time for a brief photo stop at the Colossi of Memnon, which mark the site of the funerary temple of Amenhotep III. These two giant statues standing tall and proud on the West Bank are all that remain of the ancient complex.In addition you will have the chance to visit an alabaster factory and purchase genuine items if you wish.
Start your day with a visit to the Temples of Karnak. Walk along the Avenue of Sphinx to enter the complex as your guide explains how the massive facade was constructed. On entering the Temples of Karnak you will see each legacy left by the various pharaohs as the complex grew even larger. The deeper you go into the complex, the further back in time you will travel, with the oldest ruins dating back over 3,000 years.Walking through the Great Court into the Great Hypostyle Hall, it's hard not to be overwhelmed by the 134 columns towering above you like an ancient forest. At the rear of the complex you will find the sacred lake where centuries ago pharaohs and their offerings to the gods were purified. After a tour of the complex, you will have additional free time to explore at leisure.Continue to Luxor Temple which was once joined to the Temples of Karnak by a two-kilometer long Avenue of Sphinx, a portion of which marks the entrance to the temple. Dominated by statues of the great warrior pharaoh Ramses II, Luxor Temple has survived Nile floods, foreign invasion and thousands of years exposed to the elements.A pure Egyptian temple, the inner walls and columns are decorated with intricate hieroglyphics which your guide will help you decipher. Find out how Alexander the Great wrote himself into Luxor Temple's history, and see one of the original pair of obelisk, the second of which now stands on the Place de la Concorde in Paris.This is a private tour allowing you to determine the amount of time spent at each of the temples during the tour.
Travel from Luxor Airport to your Luxor City or West Bank hotel. Transfer services are available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.When making a booking, you will need to advise your arrival details and your Luxor City or West Bank hotel details. Your transfer will be confirmed instantaneously and you will be provided with a travel voucher to present to the driver.Price is per person, based on 6 adults per car/vehicle.
Travel from your Luxor City or West Bank hotel to Luxor Airport. Transfer services are available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.When making a booking, you will need to advise your departure details and your Luxor City or West Bank hotel details. Your transfer will be confirmed instantaneously and you will be provided with a travel voucher to present to the driver. 24 - 48 hours prior to your transfer, you will be required to call the supplier directly.Price is per person, based on 6 adults per car/vehicle.
Day 1: Departure from Aswan (Monday, Wednesday, or Friday) On arrival in Aswan, meet your local tour representative for the start of your tour. Visit the High Dam and Philae Temple. Overnight in Aswan with opportunity to disembark. Enjoy lunch on board, as well as afternoon tea, dinner, and an evening disco party.Day 2: Kom Ombo – Edfu - LuxorEnjoy breakfast on board your cruise boat. Then, sail to Kom Ombo to visit the Kom Ombo Temple, dedicated to the crocodile-god Sobek, and the falcon-god Haroeris. Located on a bend in the Nile, it is said that in ancient times, sacred crocodiles would bask in the sun on the banks of the area.Sail to Edfu, site of the Ptolemaic Temple of Horus. After lunch, visit the temple and ancient settlement, known in Roman times as Apollinòpolis. Cross the lock and sail to Luxor, enjoying an on board dinner and overnight stay.Day 3: LuxorAfter breakfast on board, cross the Nile to the West Bank to tour the Necropolis of Thebes, Valley of The Kings, Temple of Hatshepsut, and the Colossi of Memnon.Luxor has often been called the world's greatest open-air museum, and the number of preserved monuments are unparalleled anywhere else in the world. Focusing on the West Bank, you will strolll around the ruins at the Valley of the Kings , used primarily for the burials of Pharaohs. Admire the massive stone statues of the Colossi of Memnon, and the mortuary temples of the Temple of Hatshepsut.Return to your boat for afternoon tea and relax on board, soaking up the sun by the swimming pool. Enjoy dinner and a last overnight stay on board.Day 4: Luxor - DepartureAfter breakfast, visit the East Bank of Luxor to see Luxor Temple, built by Amenhotep III from Nubian sandstone. You will also visit the other great monument of the East Bank, Karnak Temple, said to be the 2nd most visited site in Egypt after the Pyramids of Giza. Transfer to Luxor Train Station, Luxor Airport, or a Luxor hotel for the end of the tour and your final departure no later than 2pm.Please note: this itinerary is subject to change for reasons beyond the supplier's control.
Scheduled guided tours on the cruise include the Valley of the Kings, Karnak and Luxor Temples, Edfu Temple, Kom Ombo and the beautiful Philae Temple in Aswan. Upgrade to a private tour, and you can plan your itinerary with your guide during the cruise.The deluxe Nile cruiser M/Y Mirage has an onboard restaurant, lounges and reading areas, a discotheque, swimming pool with jacuzzi, large shaded sundeck with bar, massage service, boutique, gift shop and laundry service. Evening entertainment may include Nubian music and dancers, a Galabayeh night and belly dancing. The cruiser's 58 air-conditioned cabins have private facilities and satellite TV, and you can choose from three cabin types (see below).With all meals, accommodation and sightseeing included, your M/Y Mirage cruise on the Nile River makes your journey into ancient Egypt as relaxed and enjoyable as possible. You'll gain valuable insights into Egypt's ancient history and civilization on this laidback but informative cruise.Please note: Groups of travelers requiring different cabin types are required to make separate bookings in order to guarantee cabins of their choice