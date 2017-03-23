Welcome to Shànghǎi
Shànghǎi: few cities in the world evoke so much history, excess, glamour, mystique and exotic promise in name alone.
Architecture
Shànghǎi is home to the world's second-tallest tower and a host of other neck-craning colossi. But it's not all sky-scraping razzmatazz. Beyond the crisply cool veneer of the modern city typified by Pǔdōng, you can lift the lid to a treasure chest of architectural styles. The city's period of greatest cosmopolitan excess – the 1920s and 1930s – left the city with pristine examples of art deco buildings, most of which survived the 20th-century vicissitudes assailing Shànghǎi. And there's more: from Jesuit cathedrals, Jewish synagogues and Buddhist temples to home-grown lòngtáng (laneway) and shíkùmén (stone gate) housing, Shànghǎi’s architectural heritage is like none other.
Cuisine
Thirty years ago Shànghǎi's dour restaurant scene was all tin trays and scowling waiting staff, with international food confined to the dining rooms of 'exclusive' hotels. Today the mouth-watering restaurant scene is varied, exciting and up to the minute – and Shànghǎi has its own Michelin dining guide in 2017, proving just how far the city has come. Food is the hub of Chinese social life. It’s over a meal that people catch up with friends, celebrate and clinch business deals, and spend hard-earned cash. Some of your best memories of the city could be culinary, so do as the Shanghainese do and make a meal of it.
Shopping
Bearing in mind that Chinese shoppers constitute up to 47% of the global luxury-goods market, shopping is rarely done in half-measures in Shànghǎi. Retail therapy is one way of spending new money and the Shanghainese aren't called 小资 (xiǎozī – 'little capitalists') by the rest of China for nothing, especially at the luxury end of things. But it's not all Prada, Gucci and Burberry. There are pop-up boutiques, bustling markets, cool vintage shops and young designer outlets. Beyond clothing you're also spoiled for choice, whether you're in the market for antiques, ceramics, art, Tibetan jewellery…whatever is on your shopping list.
Entertainment & the Arts
Běijīng often hogs the limelight as China’s cultural nexus but, for what is essentially a town of wheelers and dealers, Shànghǎi is surprisingly creative. Many art galleries are exciting, offering a window onto contemporary Chinese concerns, while nightlife options have exploded. Acrobatics shows are always a favourite and you might grab the chance to catch some Chinese opera. Shànghǎi’s music and club scene is vibrant: from unpretentious jazz and indie venues to all-night hip-hop and electro dance parties, the city swings with the best of them.
Top experiences in Shànghǎi
Food and drink
-
Ultraviolet in The Bund & People's SquareGastronomy
-
Commune Social in Jìng’ānTapas
-
Fú Hé Huì in West ShànghǎiVegetarian
-
Yang's Fry Dumplings in Jìng’ānDumplings
-
Dī Shuǐ Dòng in French ConcessionHunanese
-
Guǒyúan in Hóngkǒu & North ShànghǎiHunanese
-
Hǎi Dǐ Lāo in Jìng’ānHotpot
-
Sìchuān Citizen in French ConcessionSichuan
-
Yang’s Fry Dumplings in The Bund & People's SquareDumplings
-
Lost Heaven in French ConcessionYunnan
Shànghǎi activities
Shanghai Circus World: ‘ERA Intersection of Time’ Show
Your evening 'ERA Intersection of Time' show takes place at Shanghai Circus World. This stunning acrobatic show combines traditional Chinese marital arts with special effects, lighting and original live music, transporting you through time with every scene. As you marvel at the performers’ amazing skills and creativity, the story of China's evolution unfolds. You’ll gain insight into China's ancient culture and civilization, dating back to the Han Dynasty (206 BC - 220 AD). One scene in particular uses porcelain jars to show how this important commodity has played a role in Chinese culture over the centuries. Taking you to present-day China, you’ll be exposed to real-life modern achievements such as the Shanghai Donghai Cross-Sea Bridge, Maglev Train and Shenzhou 5, China's first manned space mission. You’ll leave this eye-opening show with a deeper understanding and appreciation for China’s past, present and future. Choose from five seating categories; for the best views, choose the Tier 1 section or upgrade to VIP. Please click on View Additional Info below for a seating map of the theater.
Suzhou and Zhouzhuang Water Village Day Trip from Shanghai
Founded in around 600 B.C., Suzhou is one of the oldest towns in the Yangtze basin and is known for its beautiful gardens. With its interconnected waterways and beautiful environment, the city is often referred to as the Venice of the East. Suzhou was one of the few cities in China to escape the ravages of Mao Zedong's Cultural Revolution and its famous gardens survived almost intact. Upon arrival in Suzhou, your first stop is the Net Master Garden, the town's best example of a model Ming Dynasty garden. The gardens embody the harmonious principles of Chinese garden construction, which dictate that gardens should re-create a microcosm of the universe in a confined space. After enjoying Suzhou's gardens, you'll view the town's ancient city wall and Grand Canal. You'll also take a tour of a silk-spinning factory to see how Chinese silk has been produced since the 14th century. After lunch, it's time to visit the water village of Zhouzhuang and board a Chinese-style gondola to cruise the town's beautiful waterways. Zhouzhuang's simple, well-preserved architecture dates back more than 900 years. The majority of residences were built in the Ming and Qing dynasties, and nearly 100 classic courtyards and 60 carved-brick archways are still in use. In this water village, locals live their life on the waterways, continuing to carry out everyday activities on the water, from washing clothes to shopping from vendors in boats.
Shanghai Day Tour with Jade Buddha Temple, The Bund, Lunch
Your tour begins with Jade Buddha Temple. Built during the Guangxu period of the Qing Dynasty (A.D. 1875-1909), it contains a priceless collection of jade statues from Burma. The temple is constructed in the magnificent architectural style of the Song Dynasty. Currently the temple houses the Shanghai Buddhist Institute.Next stop is Fresh Water Pearl Gallery. You'll see the process of pearl cultivation and you may be the lucky participant to be presented with a single pearl. People Square, in the heart of the city is a vast green area surrounded by great buildings on all sides. Here you have the opportunity to feed the doves to pray for the world peace.Shanghai Museum is a highlight of the tour. The museum design is in keeping with Feng Shui principles. It houses a great permanent collection and hosts various exhibitions with over 120,000 pieces thst showcase the 5000 years of China's history. We recommend you rent an audio phone (USD 5) to make the most of your 1.5 hours' visit.After lunch, visit the enchanting Yuyuan Garden and Shanghai Old Street. The garden includes many halls, springs and other buildings of interest. The visit brings you back to Ming Dynasty (A.D. 1368-1644).Continue to the Bund on Shanghai's waterfront. The Bund is Shanghai's most famous landmark and a symbol of old and new Shanghai. Four kilometers long, it has long been one of the most important areas of Shanghai. In the 1930s, the Bund was host to the city's financial and commercial centers. At the silk factory, see how Chinese silk has been produced since the 14th century. There is also the option to to purchase the silk at low prices. After a drive along the former French Concession District, characterized by beautiful, tree-lined streets wander through Shanghai's hottest new entertainment district, Xin Tian Di. The brick buildings on these two-square blocks have been preserved and transformed into trendy clubs, restaurants and boutiques.
Authentic Local Food Tour in Central Shanghai
Meet your guide at the Huangpi Nan Road metro station and depart on foot for the Xintiandi area of Shanghai. Start with a taste of notable soup dumplings and learn from your guide about their construction, including the savory meat filling and flavorful broth. Afterward, its a 15-minute walk to Yunnan Road, where you'll sit down alongside local residents catching up with their friends at three traditional restaurants and one dessert shop. On the way, notice French lane apartments of the French Concession give way to Chinese stone houses, called shikumen, and observe daily life among the street vendors, office workers, and mahjong players.Sample authentic Shanghainese dishes, such as parched chicken, red-braised pork, scallion oil noodles, roasted duck, candied lotus rice, and spring rolls. Between food stops, you're offered green or black tea while your guide shares insights and anecdotes about Shanghai.
Private Full-Day Tour: Incredible Shanghai Highlights
In the morning, your tour guide will meet you at your desired starting point in the city center, typically your hotel lobby, at your desired time, usually at 9:30am. Then you will start this full day cultural and historical tour. Then you will start this within 8-hour city highlight tour. First, you will visit an iconic building in the financial center of Shanghai and rise to the observation deck to have a panoramic birds eye view of the whole city. Choose from the historic Oriental Pearl TV Tower, the landmark and unique Shanghai World Financial Center, the lucky JinMao Tower or the Shanghai Tower (the newest and highest building in China).From here you will visit the Bund Area where we will enjoy 100-year old architecture and enjoy exciting views across the Huangpu River or Riverside Promenade (Binjiang Da Dao). This area was controlled by the British during the concessions period. Next, you'll visit the Confucius Temple, the top university in the history of Shanghai. It was built in 1291 and the only place to pay respects to Confucius in the city. From here, you will then go to a century-old local restaurant to have traditional steamed buns and local dishes based on you preferences. In the afternoon, you'll visit Yuyuan Garden, a famous classical garden in southern China which is over 400 years old built in Ming Dynasty, the area around the garden has been the downtown of the city for several hundred years. After Yuyuan Garden, you'll visit the close-by happy shopping kingdom where you can find unique souvenirs such as pearls, jade, tea and silk as well as inexpensive Chinese ornamental items. Then you'll have late afternoon Tang Dynasty Tea ceremony where you'll sample a variety of local tea flavors. To end of the day, you'll visit one more place - the Former Concession Area to enjoy the atmosphere of east meets west or the new popular place,it is completely make your tour a relaxing end. Your will be send back to your hotel or somewhere in the city center you prefer when the tour is finished. Note: This tour comes in two options that you can choose from when you book this tour. One option is the tour only where you'll experience Shanghai's metro and taxis (transportation at own expense). The other option includes a private car and driver. For tours with more than four people, only the private car service option is available since it can be difficult getting taxis for large groups.
Shanghai Night Food Tour
Greet your guide at a central, pre-arranged location and embark upon your exploration of Shanghai’s diverse food scene. Stroll through a residential area brimming with restaurants that are popular with locals, but hard to find on your own, including a family-run restaurant that has been in business for decades. At each stop you’ll sample several dishes that highlight the best of the region’s flavors, while sipping on amazing local beers, yellow wine and spirits. As you walk, you’ll chat with new foodie friends, sip drinks, digest and learn about the area’s history and architecture. Taste succulent grilled lamb and naan dishes while sipping a rare regional beer at a local restaurant at the evening’s culinary conclusion. Bid your guide and group farewell at a convenient location near the Jing’An Temple metro stop. Note: click "View Additional Info" for the New Meeting Point image