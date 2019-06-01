Shanghai may be known for its glitz and glamour, but it's got an edgy subculture too. The industrial M50 art complex is one prime example, where galleries have set up in disused factories and cotton mills, utilising the vast space to showcase emerging and established contemporary artists. There's a lot to see, so plan to spend half a day poking around the site.

The most established galleries here include ShanghART with a big, dramatic space showcasing the work of some of the dozens of artists it represents. The forward-thinking, provocative and downright entertaining island6 focuses on collaborative works created in a studio behind the gallery. Budding photographers should absolutely pop into DN Club, with its classes using vintage SLRs and a dark room for developing prints.

Most galleries are open from 10am to 6pm, with the majority closed Mondays.