Gallery in the M50 complex featuring a range of Chinese works from traditional Taiwanese painters and Chinese artists overseas to contemporary works.
Pata Gallery
Shanghai
With its shaded alcoves, glittering pools churning with fish, plus pavilions, pines sprouting wistfully from rockeries, and roving packs of Japanese…
Symbolic of concession-era Shanghai, the Bund was the city’s Wall Street, a place of feverish trading and fortunes made and lost. Originally a towpath for…
China’s tallest building dramatically twists skywards from its footing in Lujiazui. The 121-storey, 632m-tall, Gensler-designed Shanghai Tower topped out…
Tianzifang and Xintiandi are based on a similar idea – an entertainment complex housed within a warren of lòngtáng (弄堂, alleyways). Unlike Xintiandi,…
With its own namesake metro station, Xintiandi has been a Shanghai icon for over a decade. An upmarket entertainment and shopping complex modelled on…
This must-see museum escorts you through the craft of millennia and the pages of Chinese history. It's home to one of the most impressive collections in…
Shanghai may be known for its glitz and glamour, but it's got an edgy subculture too. The industrial M50 art complex is one prime example, where galleries…
Take the pulse of China's avant-garde art scene, with a focus on new media works.
A vast gallery space that focuses on experimental art and installations from Shanghai artists and beyond.
One of the M50 art precinct's most creative, thought-provoking, interactive and engaging galleries is island6. Artist Liu Dao showcases his work and that…
Peruse China-related photography exhibitions at this gallery in the M50 complex.
An original M50 gallery and one of Shanghai's first contemporary art spaces, ShanghART is still going strong 20 years on.
The sort of place visitors were taken to in the 1980s, this textile museum is very much a healthy dose of propaganda to promote patriotism through…
One of Shanghai’s few active Buddhist monasteries, this temple was built between 1918 and 1928. The highlight is a transcendent Buddha crafted from pure…