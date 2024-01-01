Pata Gallery

Gallery in the M50 complex featuring a range of Chinese works from traditional Taiwanese painters and Chinese artists overseas to contemporary works.

Nearby Shanghai attractions

1. Antenna Space

Take the pulse of China's avant-garde art scene, with a focus on new media works.

2. Chronus Art Center

A vast gallery space that focuses on experimental art and installations from Shanghai artists and beyond.

3. island6

One of the M50 art precinct's most creative, thought-provoking, interactive and engaging galleries is island6. Artist Liu Dao showcases his work and that…

4. OFoto

0.01 MILES

Peruse China-related photography exhibitions at this gallery in the M50 complex.

5. ShanghART

0.01 MILES

An original M50 gallery and one of Shanghai's first contemporary art spaces, ShanghART is still going strong 20 years on.

7. Shanghai Textile Museum

0.2 MILES

The sort of place visitors were taken to in the 1980s, this textile museum is very much a healthy dose of propaganda to promote patriotism through…

