Oriental Pearl TV Tower

This 468m-tall globe-on-a-tripod tower is the most iconic contemporary building in the city, and its image is omnipresent around town – from postcards to figurines and T-shirts. The highlight at this retro futurist Deng Xiaoping–era building is the Transparent Observatory (259m), where you can peer way down through the glass-bottomed walkway. To start your tour, take the lift to the 263m-high Sightseeing Floor for 360-degree views across to the Bund and its heritage buildings.

Other features of the tower include a revolving restaurant at 267m, a Space Capsule Sightseeing floor, a 5D cinema and an indoor roller coaster – all of which can be skipped, though they're good options if you have kids in tow.

