Designed by renowned Japanese architect Ando Tadao, the Aurora Museum is set over six floors of the Aurora building and houses a stunning collection of Chinese treasures. Artefacts and antiquities on display include pottery from the Han dynasty; jade dating from the Neolithic to the Qing dynasty; blue-and-white porcelain spanning the Yuan, Ming and Qing dynasties; and Buddhist sculptures from the Gandharan and Northern Wei period. Don't miss the jade burial suit made of 2903 tiles.