Wu Changshuo Memorial Hall

The lack of English captions badly hobbles the displays of this small museum detailing the life and work of artist, poet, calligrapher and seal carver Wu Changshuo (1844–1927). Nevertheless it's worth exploring for the architecture of the historic building itself, once the residence of Chen Guichun, a rich merchant. Built between 1914 and 1917, there’s some superb floor tiling, an old fireplace, lovely woodwork and carved door frames, plus a gorgeous courtyard.