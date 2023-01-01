Shanghai Ocean Aquarium

Education meets entertainment in this slick and intelligently designed aquarium that children will love. Join them on a tour through the aquatic environments from the Yangzi River to Australia and South America, and from the frigid ecosystems of the Antarctic to the flourishing marine life of coral reefs. The 155m-long underwater clear viewing tunnel has gobsmacking views. Feeding times for spotted seals, penguins and sharks are between 9.45am and 11.10am and 2.15pm and 3.40pm.