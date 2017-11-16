Welcome to Guatemala City
Depending on who you talk to, Guatemala City (or Guate as it's known) is either big, dirty, dangerous and utterly forgettable or big, dirty, dangerous and fascinating. Either way, there's no doubt there's an energy here unlike anywhere else in Guatemala. It's a place where dilapidated buses belch fumes next to BMWs and Hummers, and where skyscrapers drop shadows on shantytowns.
Guate is busy reinventing itself as a people-friendly city. Downtown Zona 1, for years a no-go zone of abandoned buildings and crime hot spots, is leading the way with the pedestrianized 6a Calle attracting bars, cafes and restaurants.
Many travelers skip the city altogether, preferring to make Antigua their base. Still, you may want, or need, to get acquainted with the capital, because this is the hub of the country, home to the best museums and galleries, transport hubs and other traveler’s services.
Orientation
Guatemala City is quite spread out, with the airport to the south, the two major bus terminals to the southwest and northeast, the majority of interesting sights in the downtown Zona 1, and museums and higher-end accommodation clustered around Zona 10. None of these are really within walking distance from each other, but taxis are plentiful and cheap, and two new, relatively safe bus networks connect various parts of the city.
Top experiences in Guatemala City
Recent articles
Guatemala City activities
Enjoy a scenic flight from Guatemala City to the Mayan ruins of Tikal on this exciting day trip! Visit the incredible archeological site of Tikal, located in the Guatemalan jungle, and experience the history, culture, beauty and nature of Guatemala.After pickup from your Guatemala City hotel in the morning, head to airport, hop on a small plane, and set off toward the town of Flores in northern Guatemala! When you arrive, you'll be driven to the UNESCO World Heritage-listed Tikal National Park (Parque Nacional Tikal). With an area of more than 341 square miles (550 sq km), this national park is home to thousands of separate ruin structures scattered around, each full of intriguing history.Follow your expert guide through these Mayan ruins and visit the Central Acropolis, a maze of courtyards and small temples, before continuing to Complex Q and R, where you'll see twin pyramid complexes with altars set in front of the temples. Visit the massive Temple I (also known as the Temple of the Grand Jaguar), built to honor and bury King Moon Double Comb. This 144-foot (44-meter) temple encloses three rooms with outside stairs leading to the top of the steep temple. Walk a short distance to the equally beautiful Temple II, the Temple of the Masks. After your tour, enjoy a delicious lunch before taking some time on your town to explore the ruins at your leisure. Then, head back to the Flores airport to begin your transfer back to Guatemala City.
Fly from Antigua to the Mayan ruins of Tikal on this exciting day trip! Experience the history, culture, beauty and nature of Guatemala while visiting the incredible archeological site of Tikal, located in the Guatemalan jungle. You'll be picked up from your Antigua hotel in the morning and taken to the Guatemala City airport to begin your day trip. Hop on a plane and set off toward the town of Flores in northern Guatemala. Once you land, you'll be driven to Tikal National Park (Parque Nacional Tikal), a UNESCO World Heritage Site. With an area of more than 341 square miles (550 sq km), this national park contains thousands of separate ruin structures scattered around, each full of fascinating history.Visit the Mayan ruins with your expert guide and explore everything from the Central Acropolis, a maze of courtyards and small temples, to Complex Q and R, where you'll see twin pyramid complexes with altars set in front of the temples. Visit the massive Temple I, the Temple of the Grand Jaguar. Built to honor and bury King Moon Double Comb, the 144-foot (44-meter) temple is a small enclosure of three rooms with outside stairs leading to the top of the steep temple. Across the way, visit the equally beautiful Temple II, the Temple of the Masks.Next, enjoy a delicious lunch at Tikal National Park before having some free time to explore the ruins on your own. Then, head back to the Flores airport to begin your transfer back to Antigua.
When you arrive at La Aurora International Airport (GUA), this stress-free shared transfer will take you directly to your hotel in Antigua. Your transfer will be confirmed instantaneously, and you will be provided with a travel voucher to present to the driver.Price is per person, based on a minimum of 2 adults per car/vehicle.
You will be picked up at your hotel in Guatemala City and transferred to Pacaya Volcano.This day you will visit the Pacaya National Park. Visit to the most active volcano in Guatemala, its 2500 meters above the sea; the environment is formed by humid forest and rocks. Transfer to the foot of the Volcano Pacaya and from there we start hiking from San Vicente de Pacaya village. The ascent route is an estimate of 60 minutes of walking up to a distance of approximately 50m to the crater. At the top you can see down into the crater to the lava as well as experience the energy of an active volcano. Pacaya Volcano remains one of the active volcanoes of Guatemala. After the visit and exploring Pacaya Volcano, we continue to Kawilal Hot Springs where we will have time for lunch (Included).Kawilal is a world of relaxation, where the most important elements of nature are present in this unique place of hot springs. In our environment are mixed fire and heat from Pacaya Volcano who gives us the thermal waters and steams. It has a complex that promotes sustainable tourism in our country and has 12 thermal pools, thermal Circuit, 25 Steam Baths and 3 Hydrotherapy Baths.The spa offers relaxing massages, reflexology, shiatsu relaxing, manicure and pedicure among others. Within our facilities are also Fonda Del Castillo, a restaurant with international fast food service.At the end of the tour transfer to Guatemala City.
Enjoy a full-day trip to the Pacaya Volcano from Guatemala City and discover the beauty of this natural gem! Towering over 8,000 feet (2,438 meters) above sea level, Pacaya is considered Guatemala's most active volcano.After pickup from your Guatemala City hotel, head southeast about 15 miles (25 km) to the base of Pacaya, where you’ll embark on a 2.5-hour hike up the volcano with your expert guide. Enjoy a mild walk to a viewing spot at the lagoon of Calderas and take in panoramic views of the Agua, Fuego and Acatenango volcanoes. As you continue hiking toward the top, learn about the history of this active volcano and spot unique volcanic vegetation along the way. Once you arrive at a plateau along the trail, marvel at spectacular views of the Guatemala landscape and see the main crater of the volcano. To ensure your safety, you won’t be able to visit the crater, but you will get an amazing view of red-hot lava flowing and steam baths created by the heat of Pacaya. Take a break and relax here as you take in more scenic views before hiking back to the base of the volcano.
After hotel pickup, your tour of Guatemala City — formally known as La Nueva Guatemala de la Asunción — begins on Avenue of the Americas (Avenida de las Américas), named after the formation of the Organization of American States in 1948. Then continue to the city’s Civic Center (Centro Cívico), where many buildings built in the 1950s and ‘60s buildings stand. Pass by the Supreme Court, Ministry of Public Finance, City Hall, the Guatemalan Tourism Commission and the National Mortgage Bank. At the Bank of Guatemala, take notice of its high-relief murals depicting Guatemalan history by artist Dagoberto Vásquez. You’ll also see a mosaic by Carlos Mérida, a muralist and printmaker whose works combined modernism with Latin American themes. Next, head to Constitution Plaza (Plaza de la Constitución), the heart of the city’s historic center. Admire its surrounding landmarks such as the National Library, the National Palace of Culture (Palacio Nacional de la Cultura), and the Metropolitan Cathedral (Catedral Metropolitana that was originally built in the late 1700s.The Central Market (Mercado Central) is out next stop, located behind the cathedral, where you can shop for art and handicrafts from around the country. It’s a great place to pick up ceramics, leather, textiles and jewelry to take home as souvenirs or gifts.Finish your afternoon enjoy a panoramic visit of Paseo Cayala and if you wish, you can stay here to enjoy a delicious dinner (not included).If you decide to stay, you will be able to enjoy your evening here and make your own way to your hotel when you are ready. If you decide to leave after the visit to Paseo Cayala, your tour ends with drop-off at your hotel.